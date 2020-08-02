Daniel Horton

Daniel R. Horton SHREVEPORT, LA - Daniel R. Horton, 71, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away July 30, 2020. He was known by all as "Danny". He was proud of his service in the US Navy rank of petty officer. Formerly of Charlotte where he was born. Danny loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the son of Drue Roland Horton and Helen Lovelace and grandson of Dorch Roland and Bessie Irene Horton, all of Chesterfield Co., SC and Charlotte. Surviving are wife, Bernadette Caslin Horton and daughter, Tina Horton Williams of Shreveport. Funeral plans are by Heavenly Gates and Veterans Administration.



