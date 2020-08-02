1/
Daniel Horton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel R. Horton SHREVEPORT, LA - Daniel R. Horton, 71, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away July 30, 2020. He was known by all as "Danny". He was proud of his service in the US Navy rank of petty officer. Formerly of Charlotte where he was born. Danny loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the son of Drue Roland Horton and Helen Lovelace and grandson of Dorch Roland and Bessie Irene Horton, all of Chesterfield Co., SC and Charlotte. Surviving are wife, Bernadette Caslin Horton and daughter, Tina Horton Williams of Shreveport. Funeral plans are by Heavenly Gates and Veterans Administration.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved