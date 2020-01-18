Daniel Lee Inman ANDERSON - Daniel Lee Inman, formerly of Charlotte, NC, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home December 31, 2019. He is survived by his team/soul mate Cindy Lou, his daughter, Tabitha Stamey (Adger Stamey), his grandson, Kayden, his sister Amanda Inman, his brother, Justice Inman (Hau Pham) and his grandmother Pearl Hinson. He is predeceased by his father, Sherman Inman and his mother, Brenda Inman Bolton. Daniel will be remembered for his love for the outdoors, giving to others, and his free spirit. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held January 25th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm at his grandmother's home - 3701 Wonderland Drive, Matthews, NC 28104.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 18, 2020