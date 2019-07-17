Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Jackson Henderson. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Jackson Henderson announces his passing on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a resident of Charlotte, NC for almost 43 years. He peacefully passed away at home as he wished.



He was born April 13, 1934 at home in the small town of Pin Hook, NC to Delmer and Minervia Henderson. He grew up on a farm when times were hard with 5 other siblings. He never forgot his roots. Instead of waiting to be drafted he joined the Army for 2 years and spent most of that time in Greenland testing equipment for the Army as a medical specialist. Later he moved from NC to IL and became a very successful Shell Service Station owner. After too many harsh winters he came to Charlotte. Here he owned Morehead Transmissions and later boarded horses on nineteen acres at his home. No matter what he was doing he took pride in his work and had a very strong work ethic. You could count on his word and handshake. He loved his country and always flew the American flag. He always said what he meant and meant what he said.



Later in life he developed a passion for gardening and if you were family, neighbor or even acquaintance you received the bounty from his garden. Nothing exceeded his love and devotion to his family. He had special relationships with each one.



He will be lovingly remembered by his six children; Debi (Gary) Hooker, Marie (Larry) Lewis, Sue Henderson, Gary (Lori) Wold, Mike (Terri) Wold and Dan (Starr) Henderson.



Also known as Papa, he will forever be remembered by his eleven grandchildren; Jennifer, Jonathan, Erin, Kristi, Brian, Chris, Kellie, Corie, Amanda, Jon and Brooke.



He will be fondly remembered by his twelve great grandchildren; Layne, Livie, Justin, Riley, Hannah, Avery, Connor, Henry, Charlotte, Jaden, Walker and James. Winslet is on the way.



He will also be missed by his sister in law Eloise Henderson.



Uncle DJ will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his neighbors and friends who kept watch over him.



He is predeceased by his parents Delmer and Minervia Henderson, his siblings Helen Sholar, Violet Dail, Lonnie Henderson, William Henderson and Elmo Henderson.



We would like to thank Dr. Stuart Garner of Novant Health for his kind and wonderful care. Also we appreciate and thank Hospice for their care and support.



Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 1:00 pm-2:00 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm in the Paul Helton Chapel.





