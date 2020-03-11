Dan Kirsch was a creative force for good, an extraordinary community builder, a gifted manager of arts and cultural organizations, and an effective LGBT activist. He died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on February 21, 2020. He was 66 years old.
His profound legacy in Charlotte's LGBT community includes One Voice Chorus, OutCharlotte, the Lesbian & Gay Community Center, Charlotte LGBT Elders, and the 2017 Time Out Youth capital campaign that raised $3 million. As a theater professional, he commissioned at least three original plays.
The celebration of Dan's life will be March 29, 2-4p at the Mint Museum, 500 S. Tryon St. Memorial gifts may be sent to Foundation for the Carolinas, Charlotte Lesbian & Gay Grantmaking Fund, 220 N. Tryon St, Charlotte, NC, 28202, write In Memory of Dan Kirsch on the memo line; or online at www.fftc.org/donate/charlotte_lesbian_gay_grantmaking_fund, click the Tribute Gift in memory of Dan Kirsch. Arrangement in care of Hankins and Whittington. Please share online condolences at www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020