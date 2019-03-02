Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lee Fite. View Sign

Daniel Lee Fite, 30, of Mint Hill, passed away on February 27, 2019 in his home. He was born April 14, 1988 in Charlotte, the son of Jeff and Andrea Carriker Fite. He attended Butler High School and graduated in 2006.



Daniel completed several auto mechanic classes at CPCC and went on to become an auto mechanic. He loved working on cars, fishing, putting together Legos, and watching Star Wars movies with his oldest son Karter. Daniel also loved animals, in particular dogs. His best friend was Opie, the family dog.



Daniel is survived by his sons, Karter (7), Lucas (1) and their mother, Kayla Yarbrough. He also leaves his parents, Jeff and Andrea Fite of Mint Hill; sister, Amanda Ortmayer and husband Owen of Philadelphia and their children, Eva (2) and Noah ( 6 mths.); maternal grandparents, Ken and Mary Carriker also of Mint Hill; uncles, Chris Carriker, Tony Fite and Jody Fite; aunts, Teresa Goodale, Vickie Stamper and their spouses and children.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held for family and close friends at 10:00 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Humane Society of Charlotte.



Daniel, you will live in our hearts forever. Beloved son, grandson, brother, father and friend.



Condolences may be offered online at





7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

