Daniel "Danny" Leon Davis, III, 47 died May 14, 2020. Private funeral service Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Gastonia. Public viewing at funeral home Thursday, May 21 from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.



