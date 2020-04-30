Daniel Milton Huneycutt, Sr., 83, of Charlotte died Monday April 27, 2020 at home after a long illness. Services will be from the graveside at 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 in Sharon Memorial Park with Reverend Scott Davis officiating. Dan was a native of Charlotte and enjoyed playing golf and fishing from his boat at local lakes. He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed. The memories of him will last forever. May God keep him in His care while he is at eternal rest. Survivors are a daughter Pam Strickland and husband Larry, 3 sons, Dan Huneycutt Jr. and wife Wilda, Tony Huneycutt and wife Bernie and Chip Huneycutt. 6 grandchildren, LuChana Huneycutt, Michael Strickland, Kaley Huneycutt, Krystal Huneycutt, Austin Huneycutt and Jon Dylan Huneycutt. 4 great grandchildren, Kynlee Harris, Colton Huneycutt, Wyatt Tucker and Max Strickland. Also surviving his loving companion for over 28 years, Evelyn Humble. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte. Arrangements are by J.B. Tallent Funeral Service

