Daniel Lee Mingus Jr of Charlotte, NC was born on November 12, 1960 and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 8:20 p.m. at home surrounded by his family. He grew up a Westside boy through and through and was very proud of it! Danny was a devoted son, brother, father, husband, uncle, grandfather and friend. He graduated from North Mecklenburg "Class of 79" and attended Central Piedmont Community College earning his Associates Degreee with a Masters Electrical License. Owner and operator of Mingus Electrical Contractors. Danny was a smart and talented electrical contractor and took great pride in his work. His favorite place was the beach and he enjoyed cheering on his Carolina Tarheels. Danny enjoyed riding motorcyles with his buddies and having things his way, which was shown by proudly singing "My Way" by Elvis.



Danny is survived by his parents, Daniel Lee Mingus Sr. and Sharon Jones-Mingus; his beloved wife, Lane Tanner-Mingus; daughter, Danielle Mingus Rains and husband Jake, grandsons Brighton and Levi; brother, Chris Mingus and wife Julie; sister, Paula Mingus Cooper and husband Jed, niece and nephew Amber and Zach; step-daughter, Brandy Oliva and grandchildren: Kayla, Kendall, Noah and son Eli and Trinity and daughter, Primrose; step-daughter, Beth Waldron and husband Kenzie, grandkids: Amber, Kenzie Jr and Gracey Lane; Uncle Bobby Ray Mingus and wife Kay; and his dearest friends David Harrington, Eddy Glover and Wally Oldham. Danny was baptized and married by his dear friend "Barstool Pastor" Jeff Hathcock.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Westside Tavern, Charlotte, NC at a later date. The family would like to send a special thanks to Novant Presbyterian Medical and Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care; Surgeon, Dr Fowler and PA, Jessica Michalak; Oncologist, Dr Eagle and staff; Radiologist, Dr Roof and a deep hearted thank you to Danny's ICU Nurse Megan.



In lieu of flowers, loved ones may make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) " www.pancan.org " for awareness of Pancreatic Cancer in loving Memory of Danny Mingus.



