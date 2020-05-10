Daniel Monroe Burris
1948 - 2020
Daniel M Burris III, 71, died Saturday May 2nd, 2020.

He was born on December 15th, 1948 in Spartanburg SC. He graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1967. He then served in the Naval Reserve for 6 years.

Dan had a long career in the movie industry starting with the Carolina Theatre in downtown Charlotte. He and partner, Roger Grod, were the originators of the midnight movies. Dan was also the originator of the Pink Floyd/Led Zeppelin Laser Light Show.

Dan had a huge heart for animals and never met one he didn't love. He left behind 3 very special cats, Missy, Lucky, and Freddy who were lovingly adopted by his cousin, Cynde Mercer.

Dan resided for the last 20 years in Hound Ears, NC.

A special Thank You to Dan's loving caregiver, Kristina Strong. Also, to Julian Helms and Ron Hines for always being a phone call away and making sure Dan had the best care.

Dan was preceded in death by his father Daniel M. Burris II and his mother Dorothy Bates Burris. He is survived by his cousin Cynde Mercer of Florida.

Arrangements are being handled through McEwen Pineville Chapel, Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date when permitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Charlotte Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
To the family and friends of Daniel, I offer my sincere condolences. While a tragedy like this is always difficult, I can only imagine the added stress of not being able to travel to give and receive the support you need from family and friends. May the God of all comfort give you the strength to endure during this difficult time
