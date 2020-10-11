1/1
Daniel Oren "Danny" Hart
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Oren Hart (Danny) passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020 at his home in Jacksonville, FL. Danny was born on January 11, 1960 in Charlotte, NC to Oren and Betty Hart . He leaves behind to morn his loss his wife of 37 years, Pamela Nesbit Hart, son Daniel Oren Hart, ll, mother Betty Jackson, step father Jimmy Jackson, sister Robyn Hart Meagher, (Greg) mother-in-law Linda Nesbit, brothers in-law: David, (Kendall) Chris , (Connie) and Terry Nesbit (Christina), nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, cousins and his dog Sophie. Danny was preceded in death by his father Oren Kermit Hart, Jr., grand parents Robert and Bessie McKay, Mr. and Mrs.Oren K. Hart, Sr. father-law Gerald Nesbit.

Danny lived his life loving all his family and was a devoted husband and father who loved music especially the Beatles. Danny played drums and sang in several bands in his younger years. Danny loved college basketball, especially Duke Basketball, who he followed for many years. Danny will be forever missed by everyone who loved him. A celebration of Danny's life to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved