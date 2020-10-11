Daniel Oren Hart (Danny) passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020 at his home in Jacksonville, FL. Danny was born on January 11, 1960 in Charlotte, NC to Oren and Betty Hart . He leaves behind to morn his loss his wife of 37 years, Pamela Nesbit Hart, son Daniel Oren Hart, ll, mother Betty Jackson, step father Jimmy Jackson, sister Robyn Hart Meagher, (Greg) mother-in-law Linda Nesbit, brothers in-law: David, (Kendall) Chris , (Connie) and Terry Nesbit (Christina), nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, cousins and his dog Sophie. Danny was preceded in death by his father Oren Kermit Hart, Jr., grand parents Robert and Bessie McKay, Mr. and Mrs.Oren K. Hart, Sr. father-law Gerald Nesbit.



Danny lived his life loving all his family and was a devoted husband and father who loved music especially the Beatles. Danny played drums and sang in several bands in his younger years. Danny loved college basketball, especially Duke Basketball, who he followed for many years. Danny will be forever missed by everyone who loved him. A celebration of Danny's life to be announced at a later date.



