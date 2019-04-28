Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 Southeast Maynard Road Cary , NC 27511 (919)-467-8108 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Black Mountain , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel (Danny) Webster Bridges, Jr. was born November 29, 1946. He passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Danny was born in Mississippi and as a teenager moved to Black Mountain where he attended Owen High School. He was an incredible football player and athlete; he was a true team leader and player. Danny was a dedicated Marine for several years and formed a brotherhood with many fellow soldiers. He continued this leadership in his life through his business career and never knew a stranger. He was a loyal husband, father and Pop Pop and family was everything to him. You could always find him either watching or playing golf. Danny's heart was in everything he did and he continued to motivate those around him. He was the life of the party and was a very happy and positive man to everyone.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Bridges; children, Mark Bridges and Jennifer Riggs (Gresham) ; grandchildren, Corbyn Bridges, Pierce Bridges, Maylin Riggs and Landon Riggs; many family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeri Bridges; father, Daniel Bridges; brother, Jerry Bridges; stepfather, Tommy Bridges; and mother-in-law, Aleen Curtis Reed.



A Celebration of Danny's Life will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC on Monday, May 6th at 12pm.



Condolences may be sent through:

Daniel (Danny) Webster Bridges, Jr. was born November 29, 1946. He passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.Danny was born in Mississippi and as a teenager moved to Black Mountain where he attended Owen High School. He was an incredible football player and athlete; he was a true team leader and player. Danny was a dedicated Marine for several years and formed a brotherhood with many fellow soldiers. He continued this leadership in his life through his business career and never knew a stranger. He was a loyal husband, father and Pop Pop and family was everything to him. You could always find him either watching or playing golf. Danny's heart was in everything he did and he continued to motivate those around him. He was the life of the party and was a very happy and positive man to everyone.He is survived by his wife, Linda Bridges; children, Mark Bridges and Jennifer Riggs (Gresham) ; grandchildren, Corbyn Bridges, Pierce Bridges, Maylin Riggs and Landon Riggs; many family and friends.He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeri Bridges; father, Daniel Bridges; brother, Jerry Bridges; stepfather, Tommy Bridges; and mother-in-law, Aleen Curtis Reed.A Celebration of Danny's Life will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC on Monday, May 6th at 12pm.Condolences may be sent through: www.brownwynnecary.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close