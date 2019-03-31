Dannett V. Allison (1945 - 2019)
Ms. Darnett V. Allison, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 30, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at New Friendship Presbyterian Church, Huntersville, NC. A visitation will be 30 minutes prior to services. W.H.Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Allison family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
