Danny Dalton, 66, of Charlotte, NC, passed away at his home surrounded by his family the 2nd of March 2019. He was born the 21st of September 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Frank Dalton and Audrey Mulwee Dalton. He proudly served in The United States Army and worked with Environamics Inc. for 38 years - the only job he ever had. The Dalton family will greet friends 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Historic Morehead St. Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, the 11th of March 2019 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Dalton; two daughters, Theresa Helms (Martin) and Samantha Hill (David); sister, Diane Melton (Bobby) and brother Frank Dalton; two grandchildren: Melissa Ann Helms and Michael Hill and one great grandson, Jamison Wayne Bullabough. Memorials may be made to Cancer Research or St. Jude's. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
