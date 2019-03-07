Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny "Double D" Dalton. View Sign

Danny Dalton, 66, of Charlotte, NC, passed away at his home surrounded by his family the 2nd of March 2019. He was born the 21st of September 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Frank Dalton and Audrey Mulwee Dalton. He proudly served in The United States Army and worked with Environamics Inc. for 38 years - the only job he ever had. The Dalton family will greet friends 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Historic Morehead St. Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, the 11th of March 2019 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Dalton; two daughters, Theresa Helms (Martin) and Samantha Hill (David); sister, Diane Melton (Bobby) and brother Frank Dalton; two grandchildren: Melissa Ann Helms and Michael Hill and one great grandson, Jamison Wayne Bullabough. Memorials may be made to Cancer Research or St. Jude's. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made by visiting





Danny Dalton, 66, of Charlotte, NC, passed away at his home surrounded by his family the 2nd of March 2019. He was born the 21st of September 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Frank Dalton and Audrey Mulwee Dalton. He proudly served in The United States Army and worked with Environamics Inc. for 38 years - the only job he ever had. The Dalton family will greet friends 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Historic Morehead St. Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, the 11th of March 2019 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Dalton; two daughters, Theresa Helms (Martin) and Samantha Hill (David); sister, Diane Melton (Bobby) and brother Frank Dalton; two grandchildren: Melissa Ann Helms and Michael Hill and one great grandson, Jamison Wayne Bullabough. Memorials may be made to Cancer Research or St. Jude's. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Ellington Funeral Services

727 E Morehead Street

Charlotte , NC 28202

704-334-6700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close