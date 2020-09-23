Danny Dillbeck

Danny Lee Dillbeck CHARLOTTE - Danny Lee Dillbeck, 67, of Charlotte, NC passed away on August 28, 2020, from cancer. Danny was born on May 7, 1953, in Evansville, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Goldie and brothers, Jimmy and Brent. Danny, aka Easy, was a US Marine Veteran. He is survived by his wife Martha, 4 daughters Gidget, Alisha, Jessie, Christy and 11 grandchildren Sam, Brandon, Adysen, Jordan, Jeffrey, Rex, Kaytlen, Jacob, Amilyah, Lucas & Quinton. Graveside services are October 1, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Salisbury National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store