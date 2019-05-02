Danny W. Raper DENVER - Danny W. Raper, 67, of Denver, NC died suddenly on April 25, 2019. Danny was born March 4, 1952, in Raleigh, NC. On November 6, 1966, Danny was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. His devotion, loyalty, and unwavering faith filled his life with joy and purpose. Most will remember Danny by his faith, playfulness, good humor, and generosity. In addition to their daughter, Jenny, Danny is survived by his wife, Donna, his mother, Faylene Raper, three brothers and one sister: Dianne and husband, Rick Parkes of NC, Allen and wife, Gina Raper of NC, Gary and wife, Delia Raper of NC, Kevin and wife, Rachael Raper of NC, and his "brousin" Matthew and wife, Sandy Weeks of VA, as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, James Raper, brothers Gregory Raper and Timothy Raper. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8505 Mcllwaine Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.

