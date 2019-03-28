Danquirs N. Franklin age 27 passed away on March 25, 2019. Home going services will be held 12pm, visitation 11am Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church 1401 N. Allen St. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019