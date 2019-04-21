Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danuta Filip-Meijer. View Sign

Mrs. Danuta Filip-Meijer, 66, passed away on April 16, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1952 in Lublin, Poland, a daughter of the late Jan Filip and Helena Filip.



After she graduated from high school she went on to earn the Master Degree of Economics at the University Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej in Lublin.



She later went to work for Agromet in Lublin where she met her future-to-be-husband, Bertil Meijer. Bertil, a Swedish citizen, was visiting Agromet on business and it was Danuta's knowledge in English that brought them together.



A few years later, 1983, Bertil's Swedish employer offered him a job to move to Charlotte, North Carolina. He accepted, and soon after persuaded Danuta to join him.



In September 1984 they were married in St. Anne's Catholic Church by Monsignor McSweeney. He trusted two foreigners walking into his office and saying they would like to get married. His trust changed their lives forever.



Danuta, an outgoing person finding friends easily, soon found new friends in, at the time, a small Polish community in Charlotte and the organization "The International House".



In 1990 Danuta and her husband left Charlotte and moved to Sweden (his home country). This was a new challenge for her, learning a new language and finding new friends. She learned the language and took a job as an accountant for a small manufacturing company. She also became a Swedish citizen.



After nine years in Sweden it was time to move on. Her husband was once again offered a job in Charlotte. In the fall of 1999 Danuta, her husband, and a container with their belongings, left Sweden with destination North Carolina, where Matthews became their new hometown.



Danuta soon found her way back to "The International House" and "Doorways" where she reconnected with old friends and found new.



For many years she worked as an accountant and later, as CFO for Software Toolbox in Matthews. She retired in December of 2018. Danuta will be remembered for her optimism and her loving personality.



Danuta is survived by her husband, Bertil Meijer and her sister, Urszula Blaziak.



Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 24, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Rd., Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .



Condolences may be offered at





500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

