Mrs. Daphne Rouse Horney, 89, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.
In 1976 she moved to Charlotte NC where she continued her career in real estate. It was there she met the late Bob Keegan whom she married in 1980. Together they formed a successful real estate company, Keegan and Company.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday April 16 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC. The family will also receive visitors at the church after the service and also at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, in Ilderton Hall on Monday April 15 from 5:30 to 6:30.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019