Darlene Tucker, of Midland, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.



Darlene was born November 13, 1952. She was the daughter of Reece and Betty Benton. She was also preceded in death by her brother Joe Benton and sister Carolyn Cook.



Survivors include husband, Roddy Tucker; brother Bub Benton and wife Linda; sister Debbie Little and husband David; sons, Trent Tucker and wife Stephanie, Jamie Tucker and wife Sarah; and Greg Tucker and wife Etta; five grandchildren, Rily, Avery, Carson, Etthan, Danika; sister-in-law, Carolyn Benton; brother-in-law, Chris Tucker and wife, Paula; and her mother-in-law, Margaret Tucker.



Roddy and Darlene were happily married for 48 years. Her nickname was Dennie. Also she was known as the Bell Lady. Dennie enjoyed watching her three sons and grandchildren play all sports. She will greatly be missed by her church family.



Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Midland. The visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12. The service will follow performed by Rev. Thomas Gibbs and Rev. Bruce League.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 4720 Garmon Mill Road, Midland, NC 28107 or the Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Tucker family. All other times will be at her residence, 10735 Mt. Pleasant Road, Midland, NC 28107



