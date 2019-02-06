Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Darlene Kay Green, 79, of Charlotte, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.



She was born July 31, 1939 in Waterloo, IA to the late Myron Bemus and Evelyn Koch Bemus. She graduated from West Waterloo High School and attended Antelope Valley College. Darlene worked for Rockwell International and after retirement owned Antelope Valley Cleaners. She was a member of Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship in Charlotte and enjoyed genealogy as well as taking care of her great-niece and nephew.



In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Alderman; son, Michael Dean Davis; and brother, Darryl Keith Bemus.



Darlene is survived by nephew, Ronnie Bemus and wife, Amy of Salisbury, NC; niece, Deborah McNally and husband, Sean of Colorado Springs, CO; great-nephews, Gabriel Bemus and Blake McNally; great-nieces, Grace Bemus and Brooke McNally; sister-in-law, Saranne Bemus Ritchie of Charlotte, NC; and dear friend, Barbara Radley of Huntersville.



Darlene was a very Godly woman and received Jesus Christ as a thirteen year old girl at church camp. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.



There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 11 am at Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship, 5600 Rocky River Rd. Charlotte, NC 28215.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 933 Louise Ave #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship, 5600 Rocky River Rd. Charlotte, NC 28215.



