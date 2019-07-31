Darlene Shuler Stanek, 57, of Seabrook Island, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was born on March 30, 1962 in Orangeburg, SC, daughter of Jewel Lee Shuler and Bobby Ray Shuler.
Darlene graduated from Clarendon Hall in Summerton, SC and Columbia Junior College. She is a member of Jerusalem UMC. She worked in cosmetics sales until her retirement in 2000. Darlene enjoyed traveling throughout the world, boating, relaxing and reading on the beach, and gardening. She also loved entertaining friends and family in her home and taking care of her "mutts". Her family will remember her as a fun-loving, compassionate lady who was a friend and "mother" to many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Thomas J. Stanek; son, Jeff Stanek; parents, Jewel & Bobby Ray Shuler; sister, Tina Carson (Richard); and two nephews, Hunter and Kyle Carson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7361 SC-6, Elloree, SC 29047.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty St., Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403 or Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047.
