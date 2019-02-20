Darrell Lee Banks, age 64, was called home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1954 in Asheville, NC to Wilma Lee McDaris and the late Euhl Horace Banks.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Lee Banks.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Starnes Banks; children, Floyd Darrell Banks (Jessica) and Olivia Marie Banks; grandchildren, Brent Allen Banks and Bella Grace Banks; mother, Wilma Lee McDaris; and brothers, Ronnie Banks and Eric Banks (Katie).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, main campus. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019