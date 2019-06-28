Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Leon Lewis. View Sign Service Information Sossoman Funeral Home 1011 South Sterling Street Morganton , NC 28655 (828)-437-3211 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Morganton Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Leon Lewis, 82, of Morganton, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Leon was born in Lincolnton, NC on April 18, 1937 and grew up in Gastonia, NC. The oldest child of Darrell Lionel Lewis and Nancy Caldwell Lewis, Leon was an excellent student and standout athlete at Gastonia High School. In 1955 Leon attended the NC Boys State Program for rising high school seniors. Recruited by notable football coaches, Leon eventually decided to play football at Wake Forest. At Wake Forest Leon was also a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and in the ROTC. After graduating in 1959, Leon was drafted by the Baltimore Colts of the NFL. He also served as a Captain in the US Army and Army Reserves. He had a long career with The Delmar Company of Charlotte.



Leon is survived by his wife, Elinor Geer Taylor Lewis, children, Marie Shuford (Robert) of Charlotte and William "Bill" Lewis (Shannon) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, William and Avery Shuford, and Megan, Nathan, and Samuel Lewis; sister Jeanne Lewis; and brothers, Robert Lewis (Jane), Michael Lewis, and Donald Lewis (Skye).



A celebration of Leon's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton on Saturday, June 29 at 2PM. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.



Sossoman Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



