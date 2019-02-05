Darrell Wayne Morse (1962 - 2019)
Darrell Wayne Morse, 56, of Midland, NC passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home in Midland.

Plans for a memorial service to celebrate Darrell's life are incomplete at this time.

