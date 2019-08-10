Darrell Willis Young "Yard Dog" CHARLOTTE - Darrell was born on May 5, 1943, and he died August 7, 2019, at the age of 76. He was an adventurous man. Darrell is a retired police officer who quickly rose through the ranks. He enjoyed jumping out of airplanes for fun and entertainment. He even jumped out at the speedway once. He had many trophies from jumping out of air planes in competitions and from his many adventures playing in golf tournaments. Darrell is survived by his three sons, Jeffery (wife Tamara and three kids), Scott (two kids), and Bradley (wife Miranda and three kids). He was a loving man who loved to put a smile on the face of everyone he met. He loved to donate to many charities but St. Jude was close to his heart. Memorial for Darrell will be at his house on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12pm. Darrells wishes were to have a cook out so that is what we are doing. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The St. Judes Foundation.

