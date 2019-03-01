Mr. Darren Alandus Nash, 50 of Charlotte, passed away on February 19, 2019 at Duke Medical Center, Durham. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019