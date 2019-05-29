Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrin Lee Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrin Lee Alexander, 53, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at RHA Care Center-Clear Creek. He was born on April 20, 1966 and lived at home the first fifty-two years of his life. Darrin then resided at the RHA Care Center from August 2018 until his passing. A Charlotte native, Darrin was the son of Jodie Alexander and the late Rodney M. Alexander, Sr.



For many years, Darrin attended LIFESPAN, which provides educational and enrichment opportunities for persons with developmental disabilities. They focused on illuminating Darrin's abilities.



Darrin enjoyed attending special education Sunday School classes at First Baptist Church, family activities, outdoor rides in his wheelchair, watching TV, and listening to music. He also enjoyed his Mecklenburg Transportation van rides to and from LIFESPAN.



Darrin was preceded in death by his father in 2007. Darrin is survived by his mother, Jodie Alexander; two brothers, Rod M. Alexander, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Scott L. Alexander of Florence, SC; a sister, Karen Wilson and her husband, George, of Little River, SC; one niece, three nephews and many cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Charlotte with Pastor Robert Welch and Pastor Michael Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Special thanks go to Darrin's Sunday School teachers, his group of weekday volunteers who assisted him off the van and into his home from 2007-2018, the MTS van drivers, the LIFESPAN staff, and the RHA Care Center staff and caregivers during his nine months there.



Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28202.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





