Darryl Wilson CHARLOTTE - Darryl Wilson, age 54, of Carrollton, TX passed away on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019, in Brooklyn, MD after a long illness. Darryl was born in Charlotte, NC and then settled in Dallas, TX, working many years for UPS. He is predeceased by his wife, Ethel Musamadya-Wilson (August 22, 2010) and survived by his daughters, Tora Winchester and Trinity Wilson, his brother, Howard Wilson, his niece Makayla Wilson and numerous cousins and loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st, at the Rockwell AME Zion Church in Charlotte, NC. Flowers or donations to the family are welcome.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 17, 2019