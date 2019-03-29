Daryl L. Smith-Miller age 40 passed away on March 22, 2019. Home going services will be held 12:30pm, visitation 12:00pm at Greater Temple Baptist Church 216 Bradford Dr. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the Smith-Miller family. "A Service of Beauty"
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2019