David "Dave" Heflin died at his home in Lake Wylie, SC on April 19, 2019, at the age of 63. Survived by his beloved wife, Brenda, and children Chance (Chad) Albertson, Brooke Broome, Matthew (Jessie) Relation, Cade (Ashley) Relation, Cassie Adams and 8 grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held on April 23 at 2 p.m. at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with receiving of friends and family to immediately follow. To learn more about Dave's life, please visit www.mlfordsons.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Heflin.
M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home
4820 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
(803) 831-1909
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 22, 2019