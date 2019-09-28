David A. Lluberes transitioned on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Atrium Health Care-Concord NC. A Celebration of life will be held 2 PM; Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Wayne Russell Funeral Service Chapel, 3715 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC. Interment will be private. Family & Friends visitation will be held at 1 PM prior to the service.
David is survived by his loving wife, Isabel Christina ; children, Isabella of Charlotte, NJ, Miosotis of Fair Haven, NJ, David of Cranford, NJ, and Henry of Dominican Republic; grandchildren, Olivia Grace of Fair Haven, NJ and Xavier David of Cranford, NJ.Heis preceded in death byhis mother Altagracia Onora Perez, father Miguel Angel Lluberes, and sisters, Wanda Miosotis Villavicencio and Maria Ivonne Matilde. Wayne Russell Funeral Service Directors of Choice, Charlotte, NC.~ Online condolences can be made at www.waynerussellfs.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 28, 2019