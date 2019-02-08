David Alan Bryson, age 68, passed away on February 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Hinds' Feet Farm, 14625 Black Farms Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019