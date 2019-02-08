David Alan Bryson (1950 - 2019)
David Alan Bryson, age 68, passed away on February 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Hinds' Feet Farm, 14625 Black Farms Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.McEwenFS.com.
