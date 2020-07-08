David Alan Woodruff, age 62, of Dick Wilson Road in Denver, North Carolina, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the pavilion of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Masks are required and everyone is asked to practice social distancing.



David was born October 19, 1957, in Morristown, Tennessee, to Merle Lynn Hensley Woodruff and the late John Harold Woodruff. He was a great salesman and it was said that he could sell anything. He loved golfing and camping and being with friends.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Goodman Woodruff of the home; his mother, Merle Lynn Hensley Woodruff of Erwin, TN; three sisters, Robin Harrill (Steve) of Salisbury, Terri Woodruff of Lexington, SC, and Jane Thompson (Todd) of Advance, NC; sister-in-laws, Linda Kiley (Kevin), Donna Grupe (Paul), and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Camp4Heroes, PO Box 400, Fairmont, NC 28340, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4136 Mt. Pleasant Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.



Warlick Funreal Home is serving the Woodruff family.



