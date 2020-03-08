Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Nelson. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

David left us early Friday morning, March 6. He was born October 4, 1963 in Charlotte. He loved to play, coach and watch basketball. He led Providence Day School to their first State Basketball Championship title in 1981. He loved his 4 years at Wofford College as a point guard first and a student second. While at Wofford, David met his future wife Angela and they were blessed with three wonderful children. Before becoming ill, he was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years.



David loved to play golf and spent many years playing at Pine Lake Country Club where his childhood home was on the 14th fairway. He always looked forward to time spent on the course with his son Nolan. David was a loyal employee at Maintenance Supply Company, Jani King, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation and Carmel Hills Retirement Home. He was a trusted and loyal friend and passing the time telling stories with friends was a special time to learn from David's "Pearls of Wisdom". As David's health declined over the last few years, he became a Jeopardy whiz and voracious reader. He never complained about his pain or the many health setbacks he suffered.



David joins his mother, Rebecca Saleeby Nelson, and both sets of grandparents, Edith and HV Nelson, Jr and Eddie and Mary Saleeby in heaven. David is survived by his children, Alana, Hannah and Nolan and his granddaughter, Violette; his brother and wife, Vernon and Barbara; nephew and niece, Quinn and Haley.



The family would like to thank the staff at Dickson Heart ICU Unit of Atrium Health, Hospice of Charlotte and his daughter, Alana, for their loving and tender care over David's last few weeks.



A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, David requested donations be made to the Becky Nelson New Beginnings, Inc. Foundation, 10612-D Providence Road #206, Charlotte, NC 28277. For more information visit the site



Online condolences may be offered at

David left us early Friday morning, March 6. He was born October 4, 1963 in Charlotte. He loved to play, coach and watch basketball. He led Providence Day School to their first State Basketball Championship title in 1981. He loved his 4 years at Wofford College as a point guard first and a student second. While at Wofford, David met his future wife Angela and they were blessed with three wonderful children. Before becoming ill, he was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for over 20 years.David loved to play golf and spent many years playing at Pine Lake Country Club where his childhood home was on the 14th fairway. He always looked forward to time spent on the course with his son Nolan. David was a loyal employee at Maintenance Supply Company, Jani King, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation and Carmel Hills Retirement Home. He was a trusted and loyal friend and passing the time telling stories with friends was a special time to learn from David's "Pearls of Wisdom". As David's health declined over the last few years, he became a Jeopardy whiz and voracious reader. He never complained about his pain or the many health setbacks he suffered.David joins his mother, Rebecca Saleeby Nelson, and both sets of grandparents, Edith and HV Nelson, Jr and Eddie and Mary Saleeby in heaven. David is survived by his children, Alana, Hannah and Nolan and his granddaughter, Violette; his brother and wife, Vernon and Barbara; nephew and niece, Quinn and Haley.The family would like to thank the staff at Dickson Heart ICU Unit of Atrium Health, Hospice of Charlotte and his daughter, Alana, for their loving and tender care over David's last few weeks.A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, David requested donations be made to the Becky Nelson New Beginnings, Inc. Foundation, 10612-D Providence Road #206, Charlotte, NC 28277. For more information visit the site BBNewBeginnings.org Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close