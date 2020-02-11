David Andrew Mullis, age 74, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born on July 3, 1946 to the late Watson Hunter Mullis and Bertha Allen Mullis. David is preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
David was in the first graduating class of Independence High School which was founded in 1967.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a visitation held from 12:30 pm until service time. Burial to follow at Evergreen Burial Park in Mint Hill.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 11, 2020