David Barnes SURPRISE, AZ - Dr. David Barnes, age 57, of Surprise, AZ, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019. He was a native of Charlotte, NC. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School. Dr. Barnes's career in serving higher education students spans some 26 years. His last post was with Ottawa University (OUAZ) in Surprise, Arizona, as Executive Director for Advancement, Church and Alumni Relations. David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Isabel Barnes; his two sons, Noah (21) and Lucas Barnes (18) from Surprise, AZ; his parents, Bob and Betty Jo Barnes of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Donna Melton (Alan) from Landrum, SC; his niece, Jennifer Curasco (Tony), of Jacksonville, FL; and nephew, Ryan Melton (Melinda), of Travelers Rest, SC. Funeral Home in Goodyear, AZ. www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/david-barnes/
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019