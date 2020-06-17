David Bieri
1923 - 2020
David Bieri, age 96, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening and sailing. He was retired from National Gypsum Company after a life time career.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bieri @ www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
