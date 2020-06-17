David Bieri, age 96, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening and sailing. He was retired from National Gypsum Company after a life time career.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bieri @ www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening and sailing. He was retired from National Gypsum Company after a life time career.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bieri @ www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.