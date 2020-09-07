1/1
David Brian Ammons
1951 - 2020
David Brian Ammons KERNERSVILLE- Mr. David Brian Ammons passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home. He was born February 24, 1951 in Wayne County Michigan to the late Mildred White and John Manus Ammons. David led a very fulfilling life. He took an interest in many things. He was a Pilot for Jefferson Pilot, a Truck Driver for Golden State Foods all prior to becoming an entrepreneur, as the owner of JAAMCO INC. in Charlotte. He was preceded in death by one brother. Surviving are; his loving wife of 38 years, Angela Ammons, his son, Scott Ammons, four grandchildren, Josh, Alyssa, Ashley, and Avery, one great granddaughter, Autumn, his sister, Marge Spielburg, and many special nieces and nephews. With Social distancing observed, we respectfully ask that a face covering be worn. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sandy Ridge Cemetery with Kenny Hedgecock officiating. Due to limitations for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. The family ask that dear friends stop by the funeral home and sign the register book during the hours of 2-5 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 or from 9-12 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sandy Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
