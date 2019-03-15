Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brice McCord. View Sign

David Brice McCord, Jr. 93, a lifelong resident of Huntersville until he retired to The Pines at Davidson in 2000, died March 14, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1926 in Mecklenburg County to the late David Brice and Bessie Harris McCord. Dave served in the US Navy during WWII. A lifelong member of Ramah Presbyterian, he served as deacon, Boy Scout leader, Men of the Church and a helping hand in many construction projects at the church. He was founder of McCord and Gant, Inc., a masonry contractor who built many churches, banks and schools in in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.



Survivors include his son, David B. McCord, III (Kathy) of Concord; daughter, Deborah McCord (David Williams) of Huntersville; grandchildren, Sara Murch (Colin), Anna McCord and great-grandchild, Kayleigh Grace Murch; brother William (Bill) McCord of Virginia Beach, VA and many nieces and nephews. His wife Pat preceded him in death.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 17 Ramah Presbyterian Church with burial following in the church cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.



Memorials may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078 or American Legion Post 86, PO Box 316, Cornelius, NC 28031.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





