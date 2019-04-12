David C. Bell was born on February 18, 1950 to the late Peter and Willie Wallace Bell. He departed this life on April 6, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Clayvon Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Bell; daughters Tremecia Bell Wilson and Yvette Shaw (Michael); Granddaughters Jacinda and JahZara; brothers, Charles, Eddie, and Edward (Barbara) Bell; sister, Mary Bell Morrison (Ted); sister -in-law Cynthia Stewart McDuffie (James) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David was an active member of St. Paul Baptist Church, 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, and on the Board of Directors for Four Seasons Homeowners Association.
He retired from UPS after 35 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn-East. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019