David Coleman Dove, Jr., 78, of Mount Holly, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. He was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, son of the late David Coleman Dove, Sr. and Anice Hair Dove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Helen Jo Ferrell. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Jacqueline Keuthan Dove; his children David C. Dove, III and his spouse Jean of Huntersville and Nanette D. Featherstone and her spouse David of Belmont; stepdaughter Joy Bruick and her spouse Rick of Dallas, Texas; and the loves of his life, those that called him PopPop, his grandchildren David and Jacob Featherstone, Coleman, Andrew, and Matthew Dove, and Benjamin and Nathaniel Bruick. A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests Friday, May 31 also at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service on Saturday at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019