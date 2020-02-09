Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Earl James. View Sign Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 120 College St Norwood , NC 28128 (704)-474-5898 Send Flowers Obituary

David Earl James, 89, Formerly from Norwood, NC, recently in Cincinnati OH., passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning February 4, 2020.



David (Dave) was born on July 26, 1930 in Charlotte NC, to the late Ernest and Ila James. He graduated from Oakhurst High School. He's a US Navy veteran and a graduate of Wake Forest University. He married Mary Glenn Bunn in 1957 and they spent 56 years together raising their sons in Northern KY (24 years) then retiring back to Norwood to be closer to family for the next 32 years. David retired from Delta Airlines after a distinguished 33-year career. In retirement he loved playing golf and doing woodworking.



David is survived by his sons, David "Mark" James (Dorianna) and Douglas "Doug" Michael James (Joann); his sister Helen Martenson of Spartanburg SC; and grandchildren Dylan Perry James and Evan Kathleen James.



A celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience in Charlotte NC at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Piney Point Golf Club Inc. Junior Golf Program, PO Box 662 Norwood NC 28128.



Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood NC is attending to the family.



