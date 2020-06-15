David Edward Withrow, 70, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 doing what he loved, hiking. David, a Charlotte native, was born on March 6, 1950, son of the late Joe D. Withrow and Florence H. Withrow of Charlotte.
David was a class of "69" Myers Park Mustang where he was the starting Center and Middle Linebacker on the football team for all three years. He's also a graduate of Gardner Webb University.
David was an active and dedicated lifetime member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church. He planned, worked and served on numerous projects to enhance Pritchard's mission. He also served on mission teams around the State, the Country and abroad. He will always be remembered for his thirty-seven years of serving in the kitchen at Camp Ridgecrest. He was the epitome of a servant of Christ with his family, his church, his friends and his community.
David loved the outdoors, always looking forward to the next hike. He has hiked all over the NC mountains, but his favorite places to hike were the National Parks in the Southwest. Many of these trips of 8-10 days duration, covered many miles and allowed him to see sights that many people will never get to see in their lifetime. He was never destination oriented but relished every sight along the trail. When he passed away, he was hiking a trail at South Mountain State Park where he was planning to take his beloved grandsons, Landon and Caden, to introduce them to his love of backpacking. He also developed a passion for S-Gauge model trains, continually building and expanding his layout. His happy place was his weekend lake house which was the one place he would relax, be still and reflect. He spent many hours driving the boats so his grandkids could ski, tube and just enjoy each other.
David was a family man that loved his wife and two girls. He was extremely proud of his daughters and how they matured into independent women. His five grandchildren were one the greatest joys in his life. He was a very successful real estate developer, home builder and owner of Withrow Enterprises and Piedmont Plumbing Supply Co., a Withrow landmark in Charlotte for 74 years.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, his Junior High sweetheart, Marilyn Wilson Withrow; their daughters Meredith (Dustin) Boyd and Allison (Tate) Self; grandchildren Landon and Sierra Boyd, and Caden, Riley and Reagan Self all of Charlotte. He is also survived by his older brother Ron J. (Paula) Withrow, nieces, nephews and many Withrow cousins. He will be missed by all leaving an extreme void that will never be filled.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 19 at Pritchard, 1117 South Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pritchard to help support the budget, enhance ministry and missions, Alzheimer's research or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.