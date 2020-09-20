1/
David Ernest Moore
1950 - 2020
Age 70, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born February 8, 1950 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jack Henry, Sr. and Margie June Hoffman Moore. David attended Myers Park High School where he participated in sports and ran track. He graduated in 1968 and went on to attend Garner Webb College.

He is survived by his siblings, Jack, Jr., Pamela McIntosh, and Stephen Moore; nephews, Josh Moore and his wife, Elizabeth, and Matthew Moore; great nephews, J.J. and Wyatt; and great niece, Allison.

The family will hold a memorial service at a date to be determined at St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
