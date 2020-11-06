1/1
David Eudy
July 10, 1943 - October 29, 2020
Midland, North Carolina - David Robert Eudy, 77, of Midland, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Eudy was born in Mecklenburg County July 10, 1943 to the late James Robert Eudy and the late Minnie Idell Connell Eudy.
Survivors include his sister, Rita Short, and her husband, Dan Short, of Midland; nephew, Jason Short; niece, Kenza Wingate; and niece Amy Vitulli, and husband Michael Vitulli.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
