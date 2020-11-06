David Eudy
July 10, 1943 - October 29, 2020
Midland, North Carolina - David Robert Eudy, 77, of Midland, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Eudy was born in Mecklenburg County July 10, 1943 to the late James Robert Eudy and the late Minnie Idell Connell Eudy.
Survivors include his sister, Rita Short, and her husband, Dan Short, of Midland; nephew, Jason Short; niece, Kenza Wingate; and niece Amy Vitulli, and husband Michael Vitulli.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
.