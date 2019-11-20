Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dave Trotter, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 with family and friends by his side. Dave's parents and wife, Norma Jean, preceded him in death. He is survived by three sons, Richard D. Trotter, Steven R. Trotter and wife Anne, and Michael L. Trotter and wife Julia. He has six grandsons, Landon, Cody, Ryan, Garrett, Clayton, and Julia; and a great grandson, Hayden Lee Trotter. Dave has a brother, Billy Trotter and wife Betty. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles; and a sister, Hazel.



Dave was born on 5 July 1931 in Anderson, SC to Robert L. and Pearl M. Trotter. He graduated in June 1949 from Lebanon School in rural Anderson, SC. He went to work for Ross Builders and Lumber Company as an assistant yard foreman. In July 1950 he joined the US Air Force. After completing basic training in Texas and Military Police School in Augusta, GA, he was assigned to Elgin AFB FL. In July 1951, he was transferred to Neubiberg AFB in Germany as part of the occupation forces after World War II. In 1953, Neubiberg AFB was relocated to Landstule, Germany. He was instrumental in establishing security measures for this relocate. In 1954, he was transferred to Donaldson AFB in Greenville, SC. He immediately volunteered for special duty with the wing that provides air transportation for the President and other US and foreign dignitaries. He then married his only girlfriend, Norma Jean Knicely, and they set up residence in Washington, DC. During this time he flew many missions with both US and foreign dignitaries. His unit was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. He and his wife began a family with three boys during this assignment. After ten years with this unit, he was transferred to a British base in Geilenkirchen, Germany as part of a joint NATO force. He was there three years accompanied by his wife and children. In 1964, he was assigned to Langley AFB, VA. In 1968, he was transferred to Tuy Hoa AFB in Vietnam. While there he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic duty. In December 1969, he was transferred to an Air Force detachment at Bangor International Airport, Maine, for retirement processing for August 1970. During this time he was awarded the Air Force Commendation medal for meritorious service. He retired in August 1970 in the grade of Master Sergeant.



After retirement from the Air Force, Dave was employed by the Charlotte Auditorium, Coliseum, and Civic Center Authority. He was instrumental in coordinating the construction of the Tyvola Road Coliseum. He was the Director of Operations with the coliseum until his retirement from the city with 17 years of service. He then handled several special projects for the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets basketball team prior to their moving to New Orleans, LA.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service. Interment will follow the service where he will be laid to rest beside his wife in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Presbyterian Hospice and Palliative Care, 324 North McDowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.



