David Frank Wright
1929 - 2020
Dave passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, two days after his 91st birthday. At the time of his death he was a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community.

Born May 30, 1929 in Collingswood, NJ, he was the son of the late Harold S. Wright and Joanna A. Poscavage. Having attended high school in Ansonia, CT, Dave continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He held a variety of positions with Westinghouse Electric Corp, RCA, Litton Industries, and finished his career as a plant manager with Westinghouse in Pinetops and Raleigh, NC.

Dave was ordained an elder in the Pinetops NC Presbyterian Church and later an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Dave enjoyed singing in the choir with his wife, Helen. Both were charter members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Tega Cay, SC.

Dave was most proud of his family. Dave married Helen J. Vickers on September 10, 1955, and together they raised three children. As a family they traveled, enjoyed camping, playing games, and everything outdoors; loves they passed along to their children and grandchildren.

Dave had an outgoing personality and loved to embellish stories and was quick to tell a joke. He liked to engage others in conversation, making them smile and laugh. His nature was to promote peace, cooperation, and practicality in his work, family, and friendships.

Dave is survived by his children and their families: Thomas Harold Wright (Vicki), Robert Steven Wright (Christine), and Linda Wright Simpson; grandchildren, Virginia Wright, Nathan Wright (Jennifer), Rebecca Wright, Lisa Jane Behlmann (John), Hannah Meurer (Matthew), Sarah Diebold (Christopher), and Kate Simpson; and great- grandchildren, Lewis Wright, Lily and Colin Diebold, and Lennox Meurer. His wife, Helen, predeceased him.

Dave was laid to rest at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC. Due to the social restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the memorial service and burial was reserved for family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or the charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
