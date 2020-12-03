David Franklin Douglas, Sr.
November 3, 1927 - December 1, 2020
Chesterfield, South Carolina - Mr. David Franklin Douglas, Sr. of Chesterfield entered into rest December 1, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 PM at Chesterfield Baptist Church by Pastor Randy Bishop and Rev. Charles Owens with burial to follow in the Chesterfield Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.
Due to the continued Covid - 19 restrictions, the family asks that you practice social distancing at all times. The family requests for all attending the service to please wear a face covering. For those who are uncomfortable attending the service indoors, you are welcomed to join the family around the graveside at approximately 2:30 PM Thursday.
Mr. Douglas was born November 3, 1927 in Chesterfield, SC a son of the late Bruce Franklin and Mildred Gaskins Douglas. He was a graduate of Chesterfield High School and was retired from a long career in textile industry management including Sacony and West Knitting. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, and was a life-long member of Chesterfield Baptist Church having in various capacities including Deacon and Treasurer. He had served on the Chesterfield School Board and had been active in the Boy Scouts, including serving as Scout Master.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Douglas was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Douglas Welsh.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Lucille King Douglas; two sons, Franklin (Panda) Douglas of Bethune, SC, and Rev. Everett (Beth) Douglas of Myrtle Beach, SC; three daughters, Lu (Dr. John) Mcleod of Chesterfield, Lynn Liles of Chesterfield, and Susan (Dean) Scott of Albemarle, NC; nine grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 207 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Chesterfield Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 388, Chesterfield, SC or to a charity of one's choice
.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) is serving the Douglas family.