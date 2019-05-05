Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Franklin Moody. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Franklin Moody, 60, of Belmont, NC (formerly of the Steele Creek Community in Charlotte) passed away April 30, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1958 to the late Joseph Carson (JC) and Ann Alexander Moody.



David was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carson Moody, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Donna Christenbury Moody; daughters, Karsen Pennington and husband, Carson and Allison Moody; sister, Marian Hines; and several special cousins.



David began work with Southern Bell as an operator immediately after graduating from Olympic High School. For the next 35 years he was employed in various positions throughout BellSouth and AT&T. He developed friendships with many co-workers that lasted a lifetime. David also worked several part time jobs after retirement with Cyient, Telics, Courier Express, FedEx, Sherwin-Williams and Victory Chevrolet.



David served his community as the president of the Steele Creek Elementary PTA and treasurer of South Point High School Booster Club. He served as a volunteer bus driver for band students, chorus students and softball teams. As a softball dad, David helped maintain fields, worked concession stands, and was a very vocal cheerleader. He supported all activities that his daughters were involved in. He was happiest when he was loving and serving others. So many were recipients of his kindness shown in his quick phone calls, simple texts, short handwritten notes, banana pudding, and visits from a special Santa.



David was a lifelong member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon, elder, member of cemetery committee, bus driver, and even Toddler Sunday School teacher. While it does not have an official title, his gift to the church, was loving its members. He dearly loved his church family!



A special thank you to the Levine Cancer Institute staffs of Dr. Earle Burgess and Dr. Peter Clark for the love and care they provided through his cancer journey. He loved them all.



The family will receive friends during a visitation to be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28278. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the church on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM officiated by his pastor and friend, Rev. Dr. William Jeffrey Pinkston. The committal will take place prior to the service on Monday at 12:30pm at the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, or the donor's choice of charity.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





