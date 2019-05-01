Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Frederick Phillips. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

David Frederick Phillips, age 81, died peacefully and gracefully at 3:41am , April 29, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on January 23, 1938 in Charlotte, NC. He was the second of four children born to the late Frederick Adam Alexander Phillips and Annie Louise Norman Phillips. He graduated in 1956 from Central High School in Charlotte, worked the following years as a popular radio personality for BigWAYS, then served four years in the US Air Force as a missile technician, earning the rank of Airman First Class, E-4. He married his beloved wife of 52 years on July 25, 1967, Nancy "Libby" Crane Phillips. It was also at this time that he began working for AT&T, as a communications technician where he retired in the late 90's.



David is survived by three children: Chrissie Phillips Light, and husband Steve of Fort Mill, SC, Michael Phillips and wife Sharon Deweese Phillips of Charlotte, and Stephen Phillips also of Charlotte, Three grandchildren: Amanda Light, Katherine Light and Aaron Phillips. Three siblings: Jules "Ray" Phillips of Miami, FL and late wife Elda Phillips, Billy Phillips and late wife Kuncha Phillips, and Gloria Adams and husband Allyn Adams of Salisbury, NC, four in-laws: Susan Melson (and Bill Melson) of Charlotte, Becca Gray (deceased) of Fort Mill, SC, John Crane (and wife Helen) of Mt Airy, NC and Jim Crane (and wife Squeek) of Quincy, CA. and many nieces and nephews.



David worked at Barnes and Noble after he retired. He grew up in a book loving family and continued that love his entire life. He loved music and enjoyed classical music from an early age. He was a lifelong Presbyterian and current member of Avondale Presbyterian Church and choir member, he loved old church hymns.



His Funeral service will be at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Rd on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:30am. A graveside service will precede the church service at 10:00amat Sharon Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1 from 6-8 pm, at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to at



